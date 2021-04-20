New Kacey Musgraves Album Confirmed for 2021

Six-time Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves will release the follow-up to her beloved 2018 album Golden Hour “later this year,” according to a press release. The confirmation came as part of the announcement Tuesday that Interscope Records and UMG Nashville have partnered up to jointly (heh) market and release the new record.

“Kacey is one of the most powerful storytellers in music today, a true albums artist who creates potent song collections that are timeless,” Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman & CEO John Janick said in a statement. “We are truly delighted to have her as part of our Interscope Records family and look forward to working alongside the UMG Nashville team and her manager Jason Owen to deliver this important project to audiences around the world.”

“I have never worked with anyone whose cultural reach is so vast,” said UMG Nashville CEO & Chairman Mike Dungan. “This artist and her music have thrived in so many diverse environments. Kacey, the music, and the career deserve the broadest base of experience and expertise. We have discussed some type of cross label partnership for her music for a couple of years now and this is the perfect fit. We’re excited to partner with our friends at Interscope on the next chapter of Kacey Musgraves.”

Paste ranked Golden Hour among the very best albums of the past decade, not to mention of 2018 (even the Grammys got the memo, awarding her Album of the Year), so you could say we’re looking forward to Musgraves’ follow-up.

Revisit Musgraves’ 2015 Daytrotter session below and stay tuned for further updates on her new record. You can check out our picks for her 15 best songs here.