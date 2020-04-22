Kacey Musgraves Releases Reimagined Version of "Oh, What a World" for Earth Day

Kacey Musgraves is celebrating Earth Day today with a new version of a fan-favorite track from her 2018 album Golden Hour. “Oh, What A World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition),” a reimagined version of “Oh, What A World,” is out now with a new visualizer, which you can watch below.

“There is a lot to feel downhearted about on this Earth Day,” Musgraves said of the song in a press release. “Everyone and everything feels out of balance. People are suffering and the future is uncertain.” She adds:

In the face of a pandemic that has brought cities to their knees, a song can feel small. A melody can seem insignificant. This is a global moment of acknowledgment and respect for the power of nature and for so many of us – extreme challenges and sadness. But in the midst of all the loss and uncertainty there are signs everywhere of human compassion and renewal. The earth is healing. Bluer skies hang over China and Los Angeles. Clearer water and a positive effect on wildlife is being seen. In spite of all its troubles, it’s still a wild, beautiful world and if you need proof, it’s out there. You just might have to look in a different corner of the sky.

The freshened track ups the AutoTune and adds a dose of atmospheric Genesis-like drums, plus a new controlled electronic beat. You can also hear birds chirping at song’s start. “I’m just a songwriter but my hope is that if I bring the light I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that lifts someone else’s spirit for a moment,” Musgraves continued. “Oh, What a World – dedicated to our planetary home and all the quiet heroes this Earth Day: you’re the northern lights in our skies.”

Listen to "Oh, What A World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition)" below, then check out the single art further down.

“Oh, What A World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition)” Single Art: