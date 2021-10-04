Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform “justified” and “camera roll” on SNL

Opening the show’s 47th season, space-country cowgirl Kacey Musgraves appeared on this past weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Owen Wilson. Musgraves performed two singles from her recent release star-crossed, “justified” and “camera roll.” The highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Golden Hour dropped on Sept. 10.

With her guitar, cowboy boots, a subtle backing band and seemingly no clothing (in a tribute to Forrest Gump’s Jenny), Musgraves performed “justified” without all the bells and whistles, the intimacy, intensity and emotional merry-go-round of self-reflection far more resonant with the setting. Musgraves was a bit more vivid on “camera roll,” starting the performance with a shot of a Polaroid and singing the first half of the track at a table, facing images of a lost love with a rainbow-saturated background.

Watch Musgraves perform “justified” and “camera roll” on SNL below, and revisit her 2015 Daytrotter session further down.