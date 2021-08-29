Kanye West's Donda Is Now Streaming

One of the most mystifying album rollouts in memory has finally paid off, with Kanye West’s long-awaited Donda hitting streaming services out of nowhere on Sunday morning.

Donda is a whopping 27 tracks, clocking in at 1 hour and 48 minutes (!) long, though its 24th track, “Jail pt 2” (yeah, there are multiple part twos), is unavailable to play on Spotify (and doesn’t show up at all on Apple Music). Our guess is West is still tinkering. The album art is simply a black box for now.

The DSP release of West’s 10th album follows his third and final (for now, at least) listening party, which took place at Chicago’s Soldier Field, following two events at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Chicago event saw West bring out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, which is not cool by any stretch of the imagination.

You can stream Donda via Spotify or Apple Music, and see the album’s full tracklist below.

Donda Tracklist:

01. Donda Chant

02. Jail

03. God Breathed

04. Off the Grid

05. Hurricane

06. Praise God

07. Jonah

08. Ok Ok

09. Junya

10. Believe What I Say

11. 24

12. Remote Control

13. Moon

14. Heaven and Hell

15. Donda

16. Keep My Spirit Alive

17. Jesus Lord

18. New Again

19. Tell the Vision

20. Lord I Need You

21. Pure Souls

22. Come to Life

23. No Child Left Behind

24. Jail pt 2

25. Ok Ok pt 2

26. Junya pt 2

27. Jesus Lord pt 2