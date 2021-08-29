Kanye West's Donda Is Now Streaming

One of the most mystifying album rollouts in memory has finally paid off, with Kanye West’s long-awaited Donda hitting streaming services out of nowhere on Sunday morning.
Donda is a whopping 27 tracks, clocking in at 1 hour and 48 minutes (!) long, though its 24th track, “Jail pt 2” (yeah, there are multiple part twos), is unavailable to play on Spotify (and doesn’t show up at all on Apple Music). Our guess is West is still tinkering. The album art is simply a black box for now.
The DSP release of West’s 10th album follows his third and final (for now, at least) listening party, which took place at Chicago’s Soldier Field, following two events at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Chicago event saw West bring out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, which is not cool by any stretch of the imagination.
You can stream Donda via Spotify or Apple Music, and see the album’s full tracklist below.
Donda Tracklist:
01. Donda Chant
02. Jail
03. God Breathed
04. Off the Grid
05. Hurricane
06. Praise God
07. Jonah
08. Ok Ok
09. Junya
10. Believe What I Say
11. 24
12. Remote Control
13. Moon
14. Heaven and Hell
15. Donda
16. Keep My Spirit Alive
17. Jesus Lord
18. New Again
19. Tell the Vision
20. Lord I Need You
21. Pure Souls
22. Come to Life
23. No Child Left Behind
24. Jail pt 2
25. Ok Ok pt 2
26. Junya pt 2
27. Jesus Lord pt 2