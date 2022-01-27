Kanye West Plans Donda 2 Release

If you’ve been a Kanye West fan for any amount of time, you’ll know that the rapper always announces things but rarely follows through (*cough* Turbo Grafx 16). Following the release of “Eazy,” which was the subject of countless memes because of the lyric “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West has geared himself up to announce Donda 2, out Feb. 22. According to West’s Instagram post, it will be executive produced by frequent collaborator Future.

The album arrives after 2021’s Donda, which went through several highly publicized reiterations in the form of massive listening parties. West, who is a devoted Christian, mixed his modern hip-hop sound with the gospel direction explored on 2019’s Jesus Is King for the album. Donda has since become the most polarizing album in the rapper’s catalog.

In addition to Donda 2 being announced, Netflix is preparing to release the Coodie & Chike-directed documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Feb. 16), which contains archival footage over the course of West’s expansive career. The rapper took to Instagram to ask for final say on the documentary prior to its release so that he “can be in charge of [his] own image.”

Below, listen to an unofficial version of West’s latest song “Eazy” featuring The Game, as well as “Jail” from Donda.