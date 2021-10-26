Ken Stringfellow Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Ken Stringfellow, best known for his work in The Posies, R.E.M. and the second iteration of iconic pop band Big Star, has been accused of sexual misconduct following a report by Seattle-based outlet KUOW. As a result, The Posies have reportedly disbanded. The band has yet to make an official statement as of this writing.

According to the report, three women have accused Stringfellow of sexual abuse, including rape and non-consensual biting that left bruising. When asked about the accusations, Stringfellow told KUOW:

I have never been into anything kinky, into anything rough. I experienced extreme violence firsthand as a teen. I’m sensitive to aggression, and it’s not something I can be around. I am not down with violence. I don’t want to hurt anyone, ever.

Upon learning of the accusations against Stringfellow, KUOW interviewed 20 people, including the alleged victims’ confidantes, musicians who have toured with Stringfellow, and his ex-wife Kim Warnick of The Fastbacks. Warnick told the outlet, “He never put a hand on me, but at the end of the day, it was horrible—what I had to deal with because of all his infidelities.”

Several other people who have been intimate with Stringfellow were also interviewed. Although they said Stringfellow was not abusive, four of them also said they experienced unwelcome biting and his controlling nature.

In an additional emailed statement, Stringfellow told KUOW:

I would never want to harm anyone with whom I have a relationship—sexual or otherwise. Consent has been the foundation of every sexual relationship I’ve had, and violence has never been a part of any of those relationships. It simply is not who I am as a person who respects women.

Paste has reached out to the representatives of Stringfellow and The Posies, and will update this post with any further information that we receive.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual violence, visit RAINN for resources and support.