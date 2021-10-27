Ken Stringfellow Shares New Statement in Response to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

On Monday (Oct. 25), musician Ken Stringfellow (ex-Posies, R.E.M., Big Star) was accused of sexual misconduct in a report made by Seattle-based news outlet KUOW. The outlet interviewed those close to Stringfellow, revealing patterns of controlling behavior, infidelity and inappropriate behavior such as unwanted biting.

Today (Oct. 27), Stringfellow shared another statement with Paste:

Having consensual sexual relationships with multiple people is both messy and complicated. While I deny these specific allegations, it’s clear I am responsible for creating conditions that could lead people to be upset with me and indeed emotionally hurt by me.

First and foremost, I am a nonviolent person, and I would never intentionally harm someone. Still, I am taking personal responsibility for the harm my behavior caused these women. It was never my intention, nor was I aware of it at the time. I sincerely apologize for the impact I have had, and I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused these and other women as well as my family, friends, bandmates, fans and community.

Going forward, I am taking time off to carefully examine and reflect on the impact I have had on other people. I think it’s appropriate and necessary that I take a break from public life to fully examine these issues and, ideally, repair them via therapy. I am committed to recalibrating my life with compassionate and respectful values for all people.

Following the initial report, The Posies disbanded. Stringfellow issued two statements to Paste, one as an individual and one with his wife, Dominique Stringfellow. The statements denied the accusations and explained the open relationship the couple had, which allowed Stringfellow to engage in the extramarital relationships detailed in the report.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual violence, visit RAINN for resources and support.