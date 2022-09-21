Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Willow Announced as SNL Musical Guests

In its 48th season, SNL has announced big-name rappers Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion, and indie rocker Willow as musical guests for the first three episodes. Lamar will perform with Miles Teller as host for the season premiere on Oct. 1, making this his fifth time on the show. The rapper most recently appeared on the show in a guest appearance on “Tints” with Anderson .Paak in 2018, and has also performed in November 2014, February 2014 and January 2013. This will be his third appearance as an official musical guest.

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, will serve as both musical guest and host on Oct. 15. The musician has also been featured during another artist’s slot, appearing during “Handsome” with host Chance the Rapper in 2019, and receiving a musical guest slot of her own in October 2020. Willow will perform on the second episode, hosted by Brendan Gleeson. This will be her first time as a musical guest on the show, and comes the day after the release of her fifth album COPINGMECHANISM.

These announcements come on the heels of a lot of SNL personnel shake-ups, with the cast of the long-running sketch-comedy show going through some big changes. Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, and most recently Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari have all announced they will not be returning for the show’s 48th season. Molly Kearney, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will be stepping in as new members.

Listen to Lamar’s album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine below. Willow’s fifth album COPINGMECHANISM is out Oct. 7.