Kendrick Lamar Announces The Big Steppers Tour

Kendrick Lamar, currently celebrating the release of his fifth studio album and first in five years, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, has announced a world arena tour in support of the double LP.

The Big Steppers Tour, sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation and Cash App, features support on all dates from Lamar’s “Family Ties” collaborator (and purported cousin) Baby Keem, as well as support from his pgLang artist Tanna Leone on select dates. “Come Help Mr. Morale Get Out of the Box,” the tour poster beckons.

The tour kicks off in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on July 19, with two-night stands in Brooklyn and Toronto, before its North American leg concludes with another two-night stand in Lamar’s native Los Angeles, Sept. 14-15 at the Crypto.com Arena.

An Oct. 7 show in Amsterdam kicks off the tour’s E.U. and U.K. leg, which features a two-night stand at London’s O2 Arena on Nov. 7-8, and closes out at Manchester, U.K.’s AO Arena on Nov. 16. The global run concludes with a handful of Australia and New Zealand shows in December.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20, at 12 p.m. local time via Lamar’s oklama.com.

See Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour dates below. You can stream Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers right here.

Kendrick Lamar The Big Steppers Tour Dates:

July

19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

24 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August

02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

04 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

05-06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12-13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

September

01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

07 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

09 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

14-15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

October

07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

13 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

17 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

19 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

21 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

24 – Stuttgart, DE @ Scheleyerhalle

25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

26 – Laussane, CH @ Vaudoise Aréna

28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

31 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

November

02 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

03 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

04 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena

05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

07-08 – London, UK – The O2

13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

December

01 – Perth, AUS @ RAC Arena

04 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena

08 – Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena

12 – Brisbane, AUS @ Entertainment Center

16 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena