Kendrick Lamar Announces The Big Steppers Tour

Kendrick Lamar, currently celebrating the release of his fifth studio album and first in five years, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, has announced a world arena tour in support of the double LP.
The Big Steppers Tour, sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation and Cash App, features support on all dates from Lamar’s “Family Ties” collaborator (and purported cousin) Baby Keem, as well as support from his pgLang artist Tanna Leone on select dates. “Come Help Mr. Morale Get Out of the Box,” the tour poster beckons.
The tour kicks off in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on July 19, with two-night stands in Brooklyn and Toronto, before its North American leg concludes with another two-night stand in Lamar’s native Los Angeles, Sept. 14-15 at the Crypto.com Arena.
An Oct. 7 show in Amsterdam kicks off the tour’s E.U. and U.K. leg, which features a two-night stand at London’s O2 Arena on Nov. 7-8, and closes out at Manchester, U.K.’s AO Arena on Nov. 16. The global run concludes with a handful of Australia and New Zealand shows in December.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20, at 12 p.m. local time via Lamar’s oklama.com.
See Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour dates below. You can stream Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers right here.
Kendrick Lamar The Big Steppers Tour Dates:
July
19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
24 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
27 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August
02 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
05-06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena
09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12-13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
16 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
30 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
31 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
September
01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
06 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
07 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
09 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
14-15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
October
07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
13 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
15 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
17 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
19 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
21 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
24 – Stuttgart, DE @ Scheleyerhalle
25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
26 – Laussane, CH @ Vaudoise Aréna
28 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
30 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
31 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
November
02 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
03 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
04 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
07-08 – London, UK – The O2
13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
16 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
December
01 – Perth, AUS @ RAC Arena
04 – Melbourne, AUS @ Rod Laver Arena
08 – Sydney, AUS @ Qudos Bank Arena
12 – Brisbane, AUS @ Entertainment Center
16 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena