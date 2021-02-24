Kero Kero Bonito Announce Civilisation II, Share "The Princess and the Clock"

Alt-pop trio Kero Kero Bonito have announced that their new EP Civilisation II will arrive April 21 via Polyvinyl. The three-track EP follows 2019’s Civilisation I, and the news arrives with single “The Princess and the Clock” and an accompanying music video.

“The Princess and the Clock” is experimental and upbeat, with a chiptune-esque feel that can be found throughout Kero Kero Bonito’s discography. The song’s lyrics are a story that’s a bit like the band’s take on Rapunzel, and the animated music video furthers the track’s storybook feel.

The band summed up the song’s plot in a statement:

“The Princess and the Clock” is the tale of a young explorer who is kidnapped while sailing the world, imprisoned at the top of a tower and worshipped as royalty by an isolated society. Trapped in her chamber, she spends years dreaming of escaping, until one day she disappears. A legend of our own invention, “The Princess and the Clock” was written before Covid emerged, though the long, lonely hours and escapist dreams its protagonist experiences will be relatable to many right now. It’s a song for anyone who has ever felt trapped, lost and alone.

Watch the video for “The Princess and the Clock” below, and keep scrolling for the Civilisation II artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the EP here.

Civilisation II EP Artwork:

Civilisation II Tracklist:

1. The Princess and the Clock

2. 21/04/20

3. Well Rested