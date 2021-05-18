Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Announce Joint Fall Tour

The last few weeks of show announcements have felt like the first deep breath of fresh, warm air in springtime—a long-awaited dream from a dark, cold winter. As nature heals herself, the music industry machine is slowly picking up speed, guiding us toward a future absolutely packed with the live experiences we’ve craved so badly over the last year. Tuesday, rockers Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser announced a co-headlining fall U.S. tour, offering their unique and soulful music as an antidote to the loneliness of the COVID age.

Leithauser and Morby are hitting the road with full bands in support of their 2020 releases The Loves of Your Life and Sundowner, respectively. With both artists needing to cut their tours short when the pandemic hit, the relief of getting back on the road and playing to fans must be palpable, especially to two seasoned artists and performers such as these.

The “Fall Mixer” tour kicks off Oct. 14 in Richmond, Virginia, before traveling coast to coast and ending in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 23. Tickets will be available starting May 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of dates below, beneath audio from Leithauser’s 2016 Daytrotter session.

Kevin Morby & Hamilton Leithauser Tour Dates:

October

14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

15 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

21 – Houston, TX @The Heights Theater

22 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

26 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

November

01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

02 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

03 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

08 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

13 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

20 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club