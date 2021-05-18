Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Announce Joint Fall Tour

The last few weeks of show announcements have felt like the first deep breath of fresh, warm air in springtime—a long-awaited dream from a dark, cold winter. As nature heals herself, the music industry machine is slowly picking up speed, guiding us toward a future absolutely packed with the live experiences we’ve craved so badly over the last year. Tuesday, rockers Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser announced a co-headlining fall U.S. tour, offering their unique and soulful music as an antidote to the loneliness of the COVID age.
Leithauser and Morby are hitting the road with full bands in support of their 2020 releases The Loves of Your Life and Sundowner, respectively. With both artists needing to cut their tours short when the pandemic hit, the relief of getting back on the road and playing to fans must be palpable, especially to two seasoned artists and performers such as these.
The “Fall Mixer” tour kicks off Oct. 14 in Richmond, Virginia, before traveling coast to coast and ending in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 23. Tickets will be available starting May 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full list of dates below, beneath audio from Leithauser’s 2016 Daytrotter session.
Kevin Morby & Hamilton Leithauser Tour Dates:
October
14 – Richmond, VA @ The National
15 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
21 – Houston, TX @The Heights Theater
22 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
26 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
November
01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
02 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
03 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
08 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
13 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
20 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club