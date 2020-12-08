Kid Cudi Details New Album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, Out This Week

Kid Cudi’s highly anticipated new album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen arrives this Friday (Dec. 11) via Republic Records.

Serving as the third installment of his fan-favorite Man On The Moon trilogy, the album features Skepta, Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd and Phoebe Bridgers.

Cudi recently co-founded his own production and music management company called Mad Solar.

Watch the album trailer below, and keep scrolling for the Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the album here.

01. Beautiful Trip

02. Tequila Shots

03. Another Day

04. She Knows This

05. Dive

06. Damaged

07. Heaven On Earth

08. Show Out Featuring Pop Smoke and Skepta

09. Solo Dolo, Pt. III

10. Sad People

11. Elsie’s Baby Boy (flashback)

12. Sept. 16

13. The Void

14. Lovin’ Me Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

15. The Pale Moonlight

16. Rockstar Knights Featuring Trippie Redd

17. 4 Da Kidz

18. Lord I Know