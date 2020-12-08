Kid Cudi Details New Album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, Out This Week

Kid Cudi’s highly anticipated new album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen arrives this Friday (Dec. 11) via Republic Records.
Serving as the third installment of his fan-favorite Man On The Moon trilogy, the album features Skepta, Pop Smoke, Trippie Redd and Phoebe Bridgers.
Cudi recently co-founded his own production and music management company called Mad Solar.
Watch the album trailer below, and keep scrolling for the Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the album here.
01. Beautiful Trip
02. Tequila Shots
03. Another Day
04. She Knows This
05. Dive
06. Damaged
07. Heaven On Earth
08. Show Out Featuring Pop Smoke and Skepta
09. Solo Dolo, Pt. III
10. Sad People
11. Elsie’s Baby Boy (flashback)
12. Sept. 16
13. The Void
14. Lovin’ Me Featuring Phoebe Bridgers
15. The Pale Moonlight
16. Rockstar Knights Featuring Trippie Redd
17. 4 Da Kidz
18. Lord I Know