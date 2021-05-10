King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album

Aussie psych-rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard took to social media Monday night to announce that their 18th studio album is arriving this summer.

No strangers to rapid outpourings of music, King Gizzard’s latest creation will be their second of 2021 after L.W. Not much is known about the album so far—we have the title, Butterfly 3000, and a release date of June 11 on the band’s own label KGLW. While there’s no single or artwork to speak of yet, a recent press release assures us that the 10-track album is“simultaneously like nothing they’ve ever done before, and thoroughly, unmistakeably Gizz, down to its climactic neon psych-a-tronic flourish. This is undoubtedly the most accessible and jubilant album of their career.”

While we wait for more details on Butterfly 3000, you can revisit King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s 2015 Daytrotter session below.