King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share Science Fiction-Inspired Video for "Interior People"

Last month, Australian psych-rockers King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released their eclectic and melodic new album Butterfly 3000, promising to release a video for each track on the record. Keeping up with their notoriously prolific reputation, the band has made good on that promise, releasing the album’s fifth music video so far for “Interior People.”

Matching the cosmic aura that dances around the bold piano chords, cool guitar and swirling synths, the Ivan Dixon-directed video is a space odyssey that pays tribute to Hayao Miyazaki’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, the animated film Heavy Metal and French science-fiction illustrator Moebius.

Dixon provided the following comment about the video:

The only direction from the band was to include butterflies, to tie in with the album name Butterfly 3000. When I listened to “Interior People,” I immediately pictured something with momentum, like a wild road trip. That’s where the idea of the protagonist riding a giant butterfly came from. The title made me think of cocoons. Maybe our hero was trying to find a cocoon to metamorphose into a butterfly herself? Little moments of affection between her and her butterfly could hint at a deeper bond between them. Were they lovers?

Below, check out the trippy video before revisiting the band’s 2015 Daytrotter session.