King Hannah Announce Debut Album, I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me

King Hannah caught our ears with their recent single “A Well-Made Woman,” and we’re glad to hear there’s more where that came from: The Liverpool duo have announced their debut album I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me, coming Feb. 25, 2022, on City Slang, and shared the video for another track from the project, “All Being Fine.”

Hannah Merrick and Craig Whittle met while waiting tables in Liverpool, and formed King Hannah in 2017, releasing their debut EP Tell Me Your Mind And I’ll Tell You Mine in 2020. Their hushed, textured soft-rock sound has garnered comparisons to the likes of Mazzy Star and Sharon Van Etten, the latter of whom actually co-signed the band, sharing their Tell Me Your Mind And I’ll Tell You Mine track “Crème Brûlée” via social media.

On “All Being Fine,” Merrick’s songwriting is as sparse as it is personal—she recalls her childhood struggles with bedwetting, singing, “We saw a nurse / multiple times / She said, ‘You’ll grow out of it in no time / all being fine.’” From there, the band’s eerie art-rock shuffle, which is quite reminiscent of Radiohead’s “A Punch Up at a Wedding,” intensifies, its edges blurring as Merrick simply repeats, “All being fine.” King Hannah perform the track on a farm in the accompanying video.

Watch the “All Being Fine” video below. You can revisit “A Well-Made Woman” and see the details of I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me further down.

I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me Tracklist:

01. A Well-Made Woman

02. So Much Water So Close to Drone

03. All Being Fine

04. Big Big Baby

05. Ants Crawling on an Apple Stork

06. The Moods That I Get In

07. Foolius Caesar

08. Death of the House Phone

09. Go-Kart Kid (HELL NO!)

10. I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me

11. Berenson

12. It’s Me and You, Kid

I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me Album Art: