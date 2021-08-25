King Krule Announces New Live Album, You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down

Weeks before the world was sent into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, songwriter/producer Archy Marshall performed a series of European shows in support of his excellent third album as King Krule, Man Alive! Today (Aug. 25), Marshall has announced his new live album You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down, composed of 17 songs recorded during those European dates, including fan-favorite deep cuts like “Easy Easy” and “Out Getting Ribs.”

The announcement comes with an energetic video of King Krule performing Man Alive! cut “Stoned Again” at Paris L’Olympia. Marshall provided the following comment on the album:

Once spilt into the cheap 4 tracks and pirate software, now collosos energy redeemed into small diaphragms. Sat on toilets imagining the moment other animals would sing the very vibrations back to them. Climbing a ladder of fulfilment, that fullfills neither need or want, but in ascent maybe the organised grouping of heartbeats pounding into the universe for an hour and a half would not be better spent. I felt comfortable for once, young and uncomfortable with a tunnel of anxiety to walk through.

You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down is out Sept. 10 on True Panther Sounds/Matador Records, and is available for preorder here. Below, check out the video for “Stoned Again (Live)” as well as the album’s artwork and full tracklist.

You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down Album Art:

You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down Tracklist:

01. Out Getting Ribs

02. Emergency Blimp

03. A Slide In (New Drugs)

04. The Ooz

05. Cellular

06. Stoned Again

07. Slush Puppy

08. Rock Bottom

09. Comet Face

10. Perfecto Miserable

11. Alone, Omen 3

12. Baby Blue

13. Half Man Half Shark

14. Underclass

15. Energy Fleets

16.Please Complete Thee

17. Easy Easy