King Princess Shares Video For New Single "Only Time Makes It Human"

King Princess, aka Mikaela Straus, has shared new single “Only Time Makes It Human” produced by herself and Mike Malchicoff and co-produced by Mark Ronson. The track arrives alongside its music video directed by Quinn Wilson and features a 3D King Princess avatar created by Pastelae.

Today, there is also new merch available, such as the outfit she sports in the music video, available on King Princess’ website.

In 2019, King Princess released her debut album Cheap Queen via Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records/Columbia Records. Read Paste’s review of the album here.

Watch the “Only Time Makes It Human” video below.