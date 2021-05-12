Kississippi Announces Mood Ring, Shares "Big Dipper"

Three years since her brilliantly self-deprecating debut full-length Sunset Blush, Kississippi’s Zoe Reynolds is ready to mark a new chapter in her life. Wednesday, she announced its follow-up, Mood Ring, out Aug. 6 via her newest label home Triple Crown Records. The album features contributions from Reynolds’ expansive network of friends, such as Andy Park (Death Cab for Cutie, Princess Nokia), Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties), Marshall Vore (Phoebe Bridgers, Conor Oberst), Bartees Strange and more.

The announcement comes with a new single, “Big Dipper,” which features vocals by Great Grandpa’s Al Menne. Reynolds’ vocals are restrained, reaching out into wistful belts over syncopated guitars and the drums’ light pitter-patter. The accompanying visual, directed by Josh Coll, shows Reynolds’ face constantly shifting between distortion effects and lighting changes, echoing the transformative nature of Mood Ring.

Watch the spell-binding video for “Big Dipper” below, and keep scrolling for Kississippi’s 2016 Daytrotter session and further details of Mood Ring, which you can preorder ahead of its Aug. 6 release right here.

Mood Ring Artwork:

Mood Ring Tracklist: 01. We’re So In Tune

02. Moonover

03. Dreams With You

04. Around Your Room

05. Heaven

06. Twin Flame

07. Play Til You Win

08. Wish I Could Tell You

09. Big Dipper

10. Hellbeing