Knifeplay Shares "Promise," First Single from New LP Animal Drowning

Knifeplay knows there’s no way out. The Philadelphia-based band’s new track, “Promise,” conveys the pressure of confinement and conformity through their disenchanted noise rock. The single is the first release from their forthcoming LP Animal Drowning, out via Topshelf Records on Oct. 19.

Borrowing a line from Tony Soprano, “You’re born into this shit. You are what you are,” Knifeplay projects this sentiment onto the static landscapes of rural America. With slide distortion, toy keyboards and a broken saxophone, they expose the bleak reality of the American dream with cool disillusionment. A beat-down sense of acceptance permeates the folk acoustics and ominous shoegaze as the track reaches its apocalyptic bridge, a last-ditch effort before total surrender. Knifeplay aren’t total nihilists—they just see the world for what it is.

“We are all born to be free people and artists, meant to go after self-actualization. But we are spit out, scared and confused, into the spiritually emaciated modern world. Most people either follow what they’re taught is “practical” or just wither in that fear and confusion,” songwriter TJ Strohmer says in a statement.

Find the Ben Turok-directed, documentary-style music video below, along with the Animal Drowning tracklist and artwork, and Knifeplay’s tour dates.

Animal Drowning Tracklist:

01. Nobody

02. Lonely Sun

03. Promise

04. Bleed

05. Animal

06. Deserve

07. Hearts

08. Ryan Song

09. Untitled

10. Cold Rain

Animal Drowning Art:

Knifeplay Tour Dates:

November

04 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

05 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

08 – Detroit, MI @ TBA

09 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

11 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR PUB

12- Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog