kolezanka Shares Final Place Is Single, "A Mouthful"

Brooklyn-based songwriter Kristina Moore, formerly of Triathalon, will release her debut album as kolezanka this Friday, July 30, via Bar/None Records. She shared one final single ahead of the record’s release on Monday, “A Mouthful,” her Place Is opener.

“A Mouthful” has a jazzy, art-pop zest to it, with percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Ark Calkins’ shambling beat and woozy organs setting an indistinct scene; the track feels pleasant, yet on the verge of collapse. Meanwhile, Moore dedicates its verses to memories of having her solitude interrupted by a strange man in a bar, then a night of heavy drinking brought on by service-industry stresses. “Am I brave if I look you straight in the eye?” she begins the song, considering her vulnerability; later, she concludes, “It’s a mouthful when I’m defensive.” Ultimately, the cost of navigating these situations is the wearing away of one’s own spirit: In the song’s final moments, Moore simply sings, “I feel tired / I feel,” as if she’s disappearing.

Moore elaborates on the song in a statement:

This one describes a general apathy and isolation while coming off the high of a tour and finally settling into a new city. Working as a server and falling into the classic New York industry habit of spending most of my earned money in bars. I often like to sit in a bar alone with my thoughts, but inevitably find myself warding off some weird dude who thinks my being alone is an invitation. The second verse is about a particular event. I was working at a toxic place where we were forced into doubles all weekend. On an incredibly stressful night, the owner lost it and threw a chef’s knife into the dish pit, and it ricocheted off and almost went through my skull. I didn’t have time to eat all day, and felt so helpless that I ended up drinking myself into oblivion that night on an empty stomach and had to be carried down the stairs of my building from the roof.

“A Mouthful” is our fourth preview of Place Is, following lead single “Vegan Sushi,” “7th st/ 7th ave” and “In A Meeting.”

Listen to “A Mouthful” below.