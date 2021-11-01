Kraftwerk Return to North America for 2022 3D Tour

German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk were one of the countless acts who had to deal with canceled plans due to the pandemic. After being inducted into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this past weekend, the group has announced their return to North America in the summer of 2022 for a 3D tour experience.

The tour, which builds upon their immersive tour experiences of the past decade, kicks off at the end of May in St. Louis, Missouri, and will make stops in major cities as well as two Canada dates before ending off at the end of July in Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Tickets for the dates go on sale Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, revisit Kraftwerk’s classic “The Robots” and keep scrolling for complete details of their upcoming tour dates. You can purchase tickets for the tour here.

Kraftwerk Tour Dates:

May

27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace

June

01 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

02 – Chicago, IL @Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Detroit

06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

19 – Washington, DC @The Anthem

22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre – Dr. Phillips Center

24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater

27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July

03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre