Kraftwerk Return to North America for 2022 3D Tour

German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk were one of the countless acts who had to deal with canceled plans due to the pandemic. After being inducted into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this past weekend, the group has announced their return to North America in the summer of 2022 for a 3D tour experience.
The tour, which builds upon their immersive tour experiences of the past decade, kicks off at the end of May in St. Louis, Missouri, and will make stops in major cities as well as two Canada dates before ending off at the end of July in Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Tickets for the dates go on sale Friday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. local time. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. local time.
Below, revisit Kraftwerk’s classic “The Robots” and keep scrolling for complete details of their upcoming tour dates. You can purchase tickets for the tour here.
Kraftwerk Tour Dates:
May
27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace
June
01 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
02 – Chicago, IL @Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Detroit
06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
08 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
19 – Washington, DC @The Anthem
22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre – Dr. Phillips Center
24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater
27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July
03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre