Watch Kurt Vile Cover John Prine's "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness" on Late Night With Seth Meyers

On Thanksgiving night (Nov. 26), Kurt Vile returned to Late Night With Seth Meyers to cover the late John Prine’s “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness.” The song is taken from Vile’s Speed, Sound, Lonely KV EP, released in October via Matador Records.

The five-track EP also features a duet with Prine, “How Lucky,” which Vile has called, “probably the single most special musical moment in my life.”

“The truth is John was my hero for a long time when he came into The Butcher Shoppe to recut one of his deepest classics with me,” Vile says. “And, man, I was floating and flying and I couldn’t hear anything he told me while he was there till after he was gone for the night.”

Watch Vile perform “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness” on Late Night below.