Lana Del Ray Shares New Song "Let Me Love You Like A Woman"

Lana Del Ray has shared a new song called “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.” The track serves as the first preview of her forthcoming album Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which has no verified release date yet.

“I come from a small town, how ‘bout you? / I only mention it ‘cause I’m ready to leave LA / And I want you to come,” she sings.

“Let Me Love You Like A Woman” marks Del Ray’s first new release since her 2019 album, Norman Fucking Rockwell. At the end of September, Del Ray’s debut book Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass was published via Simon & Schuster.

Listen to “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” below.