Laurel Halo Releases “Atlas”

Laurel Halo has unveiled the title track from her forthcoming LP Atlas, out September 22 via her own Awe label. Following lead single “Belleville,” a wavering piano piece, “Atlas” is an indulgent, seven-minute track of psychedelic ambient. The piece is instrumental, full of negative space and groaning, buzzing strings. As it unfurls, “Atlas” blossoms into rumbling electric piano sprawls and sparse, emotive violin. The whole track feels like the background music to a quiet revelation, the emergence into a meditative liminal space.

Listen to “Atlas” below.

