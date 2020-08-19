LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy & Sen. Chuck Schumer Address Save Our Stages Act

During a Tuesday press conference, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, Senator Chuck Schumer, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) representatives and New York venues all joined forces to propel a discussion in favor of the Save Our Stages Act, per Rolling Stone.

“You can’t knock out all the mom and pops and think that more mom and pops will spring up. If we knock them out, it’s just chains,” Murphy said during the press conference, which was livestreamed on NIVA’s Facebook page. “Write your senators and ask them to support this bill — it’s critical, or this whole industry is going to go away without it.”

The Save Our Stages Act is a bill proposed by Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn intended to relieve music venues from the financial strain of the pandemic closures. The bill was later supported by Schumer and NIVA.

“That’s why it’s so important to provide dedicated federal assistance to independent venues so when it is safe, we can gather again for music, comedy, theater and other live performances in venues that have been around for generations,” Schumer said.

If the bill passes, it will provide six months of financial support to help keep venues in business. Revisit a 2007 LCD Soundsystem show via the Paste vault below.