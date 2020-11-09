Liam Gallagher Announces New Livestream Performance Down By The River Thames

Liam Gallagher unveiled an announcement of a special livestream performance Down By The River Thames, set for Dec. 5.

Performing with a full band on a barge on London’s River Thames, Gallagher will play both solo material and a range of Oasis songs. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the global livestream of the show through MelodyVR.

Gallagher said in a statement about his newly announced show:

“To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I’m performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, ‘Down By The River Thames’, on 5th December 2020. I’ll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time. C’mon you know. LG x”

Tickets for Down By The River Thames are $22.50 and go on sale at 4 a.m. ET on Dec. 13 here.

