Lily Konigsberg Shares New Single, "Proud Home"

Indie-pop singer/songwriter Lily Konigsberg has shared “Proud Home,” another single from her forthcoming album Lily We Need To Talk Now, out Oct. 29 via Wharf Cat Records.

“Proud Home” finds Konigsberg sounding more punk than on her pop-leaning singles already released from the album, “Sweat Forever” and “That’s the Way I Like It.” Almost an ode to Fountain’s of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom,” written as if Stacy’s mom was Konigsberg’s own, the song finds her voice saturated with a gentle sass, the lyrics slyly humorous, with lines memorable enough to be charmingly catchy.

“This song was inspired by a fictional story I made up in my dreams about my mom being Stacy’s mom,” Konigsberg explains in a statement. “It’s a song dedicated to Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne, who passed away from Covid at the very beginning of the pandemic. I have always loved Stacy’s Mom so much and after his death, realized he wrote a ton of his songs that I really love. Appreciation for a pop ghostwriter.”

Likely best known as a member of Palberta, Konigsberg has continually released solo material, as well. Lily We Need To Talk Now will be Konigsberg’s first proper solo album, although she has previously released the It’s Just Like All The Clouds EP in 2020 and a compilation of her solo releases, The Best of Lily Konigsberg Right Now, in late May.

Along with the single, Konigsberg announced a New York release show for the album on Nov. 14.

Find the “Proud Home” music video and Lily We Need To Talk Now tracklist below. Tickets for the release show can be found here. You can preorder Konigsberg’s album here.

Lily We Need To Talk Now Tracklist:

01. Beauty

02. I Can Make You Sweat Forever

03. That’s The Way I Like It

04. Alone

05. Don’t Be Lazy With Me

06. Proud Home

07. Hark

08. Bad Boy

09. Roses, Again

10. Goodbye

11. True