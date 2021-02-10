Watch Liz Phair's "Hey Lou" Music Video

Liz Phair has shared her first new song in two years in “Hey Lou,” a song that pulls from Phair’s fascination with the relationship between Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson. The song comes ahead of Soberish, which will be Phair’s first album with new material since 2010’s Funstyle.

The music video for “Hey Lou” stars puppet recreations of Reed and Anderson, with a cameo from a likewise puppet-ified Andy Warhol. The song is told from the perspective of Anderson, who was married to Reed from 2008 until Reed’s death in 2013.

Phair said about the single:

Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors? “Hey Lou” imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics.

While Phair’s tour with Alanis Morissette and Garbage has been rescheduled for later in the year, the singer will be performing her new song in a virtual event titled “Hey Lou Hey Liz” on Mar. 3. The livestream will also feature her 2019 single “Good Side,” and classic songs from her repertoire.

Watch the video for “Hey Lou” below. You can get tickets to “Hey Lou Hey Liz” here.