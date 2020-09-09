Liz Phair Signs With Chrysalis Records for New Album Out Next Year

Liz Phair is releasing her new album next year after signing with the relaunched Chrysalis Records. The label put out an announcement today, marking Phair’s first original release since 2010’s Funstyle.

“I could not be more proud to be signed to Chrysalis, a legendary label that has found a new and exciting iteration with Robin and Jeremy,” Phair said. “From our first call, I was struck by their intelligence and musical sensitivity. The level of communication was beyond anything I had hoped for. They hear the way I hear. I feel like I have found a home at Chrysalis and that we will do great work together. I am humbled and honoured to embark on this next part of my career in the sure and steady hands of some of the best in the business.”

In March, Phair announced that her forthcoming album is titled Soberish. This summer, she was set to join Alanis Morissette and Garbage for the Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour, but it’s currently postponed until 2021.

