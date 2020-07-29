Lomelda Shares New Single "It's Infinite:" Listen

Lomelda has shared a new single, “It’s Infinite.” The track follows “Wonder” back in July as the second single off the forthcoming Hannah, set for release Sept. 4 via Double Whammy. Pre-order here.

The new track is sparse but gorgeous. Between gentle guitar plucks and snippets of piano, Hannah Read draws abstract sketches of chasing bands, dogs and dreams down the road, until the song resolves back into a peaceful, unaccompanied picking pattern and the unspoken understanding of the need to continue on regardless. Watch the song’s video below.

”’It’s Infinite’ is about missin shots and missin dogs and deciding that even if I get all mad and muddy runnin after ‘em, I’m still gonna,” Read said in a statement. “I am still gonna sing songs and truck along towards heaven on earth til I die.”

While you’re here, check out Lomelda’s set at the Paste Studio NYC back in 2018, further down.