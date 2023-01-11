Lonnie Holley Announces Oh Me Oh My, Releases Single with Michael Stipe

Alabama visual artist and musician Lonnie Holley has a new album on the way. Oh Me Oh My comes out March 10th on Jagjaguwar, and the first single “Oh Me Oh My,” featuring R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe is out today.

Following his 2018 debut MITH—one of Paste’s best albums of that year—Oh Me Oh My features several collaborators beyond Stipe, including Sharon Van Etten on “None of Us Have But a Little While,” Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on “Kindness Will Follow Your Tears,” Moor Mother on two tracks and Rokia Koné on “If We Get Lost They Will Find Us.”

Produced by Jacknife Lee (R.E.M., The Cure, Modest Mouse), Oh Me Oh My focuses Holley’s stream-of-consciousness lyrics over gorgeously layered droning instrumentation. “The deeper we go,” he sings on the title track, “the more chances there are, for us to understand the oh-me’s and understand the oh-my’s.”

“My art and my music are always closely tied to what is happening around me,” Lonney says in the album’s press release, “and the last few years have given me a lot to thoughtsmith about. When I listen back to these songs I can feel the times we were living through. I’m deeply appreciative of the collaborators, especially Jacknife, who helped the songs take shape and really inspired me to dig deeper within myself.”

Listen to Lonnie Holley’s “Oh Me, Oh My” (with Michael Stipe):

Full Track List

1. Testing

2. I Am A Part Of The Wonder (with Moor Mother)

3. Oh Me, Oh My (with Michael Stipe)

4. Earth Will Be There (with Moor Mother)

5. Mount Meigs

6. Better Get That Crop In Soon

7. Kindness Will Follow Your Tears (with Bon Iver)

8. None Of Us Have But A Little While (with Sharon Van Etten)

9. If We Get Lost They Will Find Us (with Rokia Koné)

10. I Can’t Hush

11. Future Children