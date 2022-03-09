Louder Than Life Festival Shares 2022 Lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More

If your 2022 motto isn’t “kick out the jams” by now, it might be after seeing the lineup for Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival. Now in its second year since the pandemic began, the festival is bigger than ever with four days of heart-stopping rock, metal and everything in between. The festival runs from Sept. 22-25 in Louisville, Kentucky at the Highland Festival Grounds.
Among the headliners include Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Additional acts include comedy-rock duo Tenacious D, horror icon Rob Zombie, Paste-favorite Amigo the Devil, Alice In Chains, Incubus and countless others.
In addition to over a hundred acts, Louder Than Life also has a wide selection of whiskey, bourbons, spirits and craft beers. The city’s vibrant food and drink culture is highlighted across all four days. Ticketholders also have the option to camp at the festival with both tent and RV options available.
Tickets are on sale now. Fans can put $10 down to secure their passes until March 31.
Below, revisit some of the headliners’ iconic performances from the Paste archives such as Nine Inch Nails and KISS, and keep scrolling for the complete Louder Than Life lineup. You can find out more details and purchase tickets here.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Nine Inch Nails
Bring Me The Horizon
Evanescence
Halestorm
Tenacious D
Yungblud
Highly Suspect
Ministry
Nothing More
Baroness
Spiritbox
Apocalyptica
Dorothy
Don Broco
New Years Day
Plush
Lilith Czar
Maggie Lindemann
Taipei Houston
The Dead Deads
Mothica
Superbloom
Eva Under Fire
Oxymorrons
Friday, Sept. 23
Slipknot
Shinedown
Lamb Of God
Mastodon
In This Moment
Meshuggah
Clutch
Jinjer
GWAR
In Flames
Helmet
POORSTACY
Crown The Empire
DED
All Good Things
Amigo The Devil
Vended
Mike’s Dead
If I Die First
Orbit Culture
The Luka State
Ego Kill Talent
The Native Howl
Archetypes Collide
Saturday, Sept. 24
KISS
Rob Zombie
Alice Cooper
Chevelle
Ghostemane
Jerry Cantrell
Dance Gavin Dance
Theory of a Deadman
Body Count
Sevendust
Mammoth WVH
We Came As Romans
Airbourne
Cherry Bombs
Ill Niño
Tetrarch
Nita Strauss
Against The Current
Wargasm
Trash Boat
Shaman’s Harvest
Solence
Dropout Kings
Bloodywood
Sunday, Sept. 25
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Alice In Chains
Incubus
Papa Roach
The Pretty Reckless
Architects
Bad Religion
Action Bronson
The Struts
Jelly Roll
Dirty Honey
Anti-Flag
The Joy Formidable
Bayside
The Warning
Royal & The Serpent
carolesdaughter
Radkey
The Mysterines
Crown Lands
AEIR
The Alive
As You Were