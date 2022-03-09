Louder Than Life Festival Shares 2022 Lineup: Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers and More

If your 2022 motto isn’t “kick out the jams” by now, it might be after seeing the lineup for Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival. Now in its second year since the pandemic began, the festival is bigger than ever with four days of heart-stopping rock, metal and everything in between. The festival runs from Sept. 22-25 in Louisville, Kentucky at the Highland Festival Grounds.

Among the headliners include Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Additional acts include comedy-rock duo Tenacious D, horror icon Rob Zombie, Paste-favorite Amigo the Devil, Alice In Chains, Incubus and countless others.

In addition to over a hundred acts, Louder Than Life also has a wide selection of whiskey, bourbons, spirits and craft beers. The city’s vibrant food and drink culture is highlighted across all four days. Ticketholders also have the option to camp at the festival with both tent and RV options available.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can put $10 down to secure their passes until March 31.

Below, revisit some of the headliners’ iconic performances from the Paste archives such as Nine Inch Nails and KISS, and keep scrolling for the complete Louder Than Life lineup. You can find out more details and purchase tickets here.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Nine Inch Nails

Bring Me The Horizon

Evanescence

Halestorm

Tenacious D

Yungblud

Highly Suspect

Ministry

Nothing More

Baroness

Spiritbox

Apocalyptica

Dorothy

Don Broco

New Years Day

Plush

Lilith Czar

Maggie Lindemann

Taipei Houston

The Dead Deads

Mothica

Superbloom

Eva Under Fire

Oxymorrons

Friday, Sept. 23

Slipknot

Shinedown

Lamb Of God

Mastodon

In This Moment

Meshuggah

Clutch

Jinjer

GWAR

In Flames

Helmet

POORSTACY

Crown The Empire

DED

All Good Things

Amigo The Devil

Vended

Mike’s Dead

If I Die First

Orbit Culture

The Luka State

Ego Kill Talent

The Native Howl

Archetypes Collide

Saturday, Sept. 24

KISS

Rob Zombie

Alice Cooper

Chevelle

Ghostemane

Jerry Cantrell

Dance Gavin Dance

Theory of a Deadman

Body Count

Sevendust

Mammoth WVH

We Came As Romans

Airbourne

Cherry Bombs

Ill Niño

Tetrarch

Nita Strauss

Against The Current

Wargasm

Trash Boat

Shaman’s Harvest

Solence

Dropout Kings

Bloodywood

Sunday, Sept. 25

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Alice In Chains

Incubus

Papa Roach

The Pretty Reckless

Architects

Bad Religion

Action Bronson

The Struts

Jelly Roll

Dirty Honey

Anti-Flag

The Joy Formidable

Bayside

The Warning

Royal & The Serpent

carolesdaughter

Radkey

The Mysterines

Crown Lands

AEIR

The Alive

As You Were