Low Announce New Album Hey What, Share New Single

Experimental stalwarts Low have announced their 13th album Hey What, due out Sept. 10 on Sub Pop Records. Following 2018’s excellent Double Negative, this new record finds the group working with a frequent collaborator, producer BJ Burton, to create atmospheric and textural songs with undeniable hooks to act as anchors. Per a press release, “The new album finds the group focusing on their craft, staying out of the fray, and holding fast their faith to find new ways to express the discord and delight of being alive, to turn the duality of existence into hymns we can share.”
Low has also shared the first single from Hey What, “Days Like These,” a striking, sparse, and at times unrelenting track that continues the band’s streak of using noise to strike through the heart of the familiar and propel emotion forward. The space between Alan Sparhawk’s crisp vocals and the light guitar chords feels drastic, especially when livened by the thick layers of disintegration that often characterizes the band’s music. Alongside the single is a video directed by longtime friend Karlos Rene Ayala that references the divine imagery the band brings to life.
The band will embark on a world tour in support of the new album next year. Starting with a U.S. run that kicks off March 22, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana, Low will travel around the country before moving abroad for a run of European dates that begin April 25 in Edinborough. Below, watch the video for “Days Like These” and see the Hey What cover art and tracklist before checking out the full list of dates.
Hey What Album Art:
Hey What Tracklist:
01. White Horses
02. I Can Wait
03. All Night
04. Disappearing
05. Hey
06. Days Like These
07. There’s a Comma After Still
08. Don’t Walk Away
09. More
10. The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)
Low Tour Dates:
March 2022
22 – Bloomington, IN @ Bishop
25 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
28 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
29 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
31 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
April 2022
01 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
02 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
04 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
05 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
08 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
April 2022
05 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queen’s Hall
26 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
27 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral
28 – Brighton, UK @ St. George’s Church Brighton
29 – London, UK @ St. John at Hackney Church -
30 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
May 2022
02 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra
03 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln
04 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
09 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
10 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
11 – Vienna, AT @ Wuk
12 – Bologna, IT @ Teatro Duse
13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
14 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte