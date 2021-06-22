Low Announce New Album Hey What, Share New Single

Experimental stalwarts Low have announced their 13th album Hey What, due out Sept. 10 on Sub Pop Records. Following 2018’s excellent Double Negative, this new record finds the group working with a frequent collaborator, producer BJ Burton, to create atmospheric and textural songs with undeniable hooks to act as anchors. Per a press release, “The new album finds the group focusing on their craft, staying out of the fray, and holding fast their faith to find new ways to express the discord and delight of being alive, to turn the duality of existence into hymns we can share.”

Low has also shared the first single from Hey What, “Days Like These,” a striking, sparse, and at times unrelenting track that continues the band’s streak of using noise to strike through the heart of the familiar and propel emotion forward. The space between Alan Sparhawk’s crisp vocals and the light guitar chords feels drastic, especially when livened by the thick layers of disintegration that often characterizes the band’s music. Alongside the single is a video directed by longtime friend Karlos Rene Ayala that references the divine imagery the band brings to life.

The band will embark on a world tour in support of the new album next year. Starting with a U.S. run that kicks off March 22, 2022, in Bloomington, Indiana, Low will travel around the country before moving abroad for a run of European dates that begin April 25 in Edinborough. Below, watch the video for “Days Like These” and see the Hey What cover art and tracklist before checking out the full list of dates.

Hey What Album Art:

Hey What Tracklist:

01. White Horses

02. I Can Wait

03. All Night

04. Disappearing

05. Hey

06. Days Like These

07. There’s a Comma After Still

08. Don’t Walk Away

09. More

10. The Price You Pay (It Must Be Wearing Off)

Low Tour Dates:

March 2022

22 – Bloomington, IN @ Bishop

25 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

28 – Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

31 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

April 2022

01 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

02 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

04 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

05 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

08 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

April 2022

05 – Edinburgh, UK @ Queen’s Hall

26 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

27 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Cathedral

28 – Brighton, UK @ St. George’s Church Brighton

29 – London, UK @ St. John at Hackney Church -

30 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

May 2022

02 – Paris, FR @ Alhambra

03 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche Köln

04 – Antwerp, BE @ TRIX

05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06 – Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

09 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

10 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

11 – Vienna, AT @ Wuk

12 – Bologna, IT @ Teatro Duse

13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

14 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte