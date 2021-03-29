Low Island Share New Single, Announce UK Tour

Oxford quartet Low Island have shared a new single in “Who’s Having The Greatest Time?” ahead of their debut album If You Could Have It All Again, out April 16 via Emotional Interference. The band has also announced dates for a U.K. tour this September as live music attempts to make its slow return.

“Who’s Having The Greatest Time?” debuted Monday on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show. Pulsating and electronic, the latest track has the atmosphere of a great party, even as it critiques those who feel the need to prove they’re having fun: “And is all you want to see is all of that good stuff? / Fronting till we’re foaming at the mouth / Who’s having the greatest time?” The band’s danceable, new wave-infused sound gets an extra boost of energy in the song’s accompanying video, a live performance from The Stone Room.

The songs lyricist Jamie Jay explained the song’s meaning in a statement:

”Who’s Having The Greatest Time?” is about the negative performative nature of Instagram, an environment which is constantly telling you that everyone only wants to see strength and victories, but seeing either of these makes us consistently depressed and insecure. The song is from the point of view of someone challenging a friend about how they both have come to use the platform. They then toy with the tempting and liberating idea of leaving the whole thing behind for good.

Watch the music video for “Who’s Having The Greatest Time?” below, and keep scrolling for Low Island’s September tour dates. You can preorder If You Could Have It All Again and find tickets here.

Low Island Tour Dates:

September

03 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

14 – Manchester, UK @ Yes Basement

15 – Brighton, UK @ Hope and Ruin

17 – London, UK @ Moth Club

25 – Bristol, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival

26 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot to Dot Festival