Watch Lucy Dacus Perform “VBS” on The Tonight Show

Lucy Dacus made her first in-studio late-night television appearance Tuesday (Nov. 2) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, playing “VBS” in support of her recent album, Home Video, out now via Matador.

With stained glass windows in the background, the middle one reading “VBS,” Dacus softly and sweetly sang the single with her band, chronicling her experience attending vacation bible school.

Dacus’ Home Video made Paste’s Best Albums of June 2021, and follows her 2018 release Historian, our top album of that year.

Dacus will soon embark on a Home Video tour throughout the U.K. and Europe, kicking off the tour in March 2022 and wrapping up in April. A majority of the concerts will also feature Bristol-based singer/songwriter Fenne Lily.

Dacus’ performance on The Tonight Show comes after she recently performed a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, as well. She had previously performed Home Video single “Brando” remotely on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watch Dacus perform “VBS” below, and find her 2016 Daytrotter session and Home Video tour dates further down.

Lucy Dacus Home Video 2022 Tour Dates:

March

18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social CLub

20 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

21 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory *

23 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

24 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

25 – London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

29 – Brussels, BL @ Rotonde *

30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord *

31 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater *

April

02 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

03 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen *

04 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall *

06 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret *

07 – Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb *

09 – Berlin, DE @ Lido *

10 – Jena, DE @ Trafo *

12 – Vienna, AT @ Chelsea *

13 – Munich, DE @ Milla *

14 – Zürich, SU @ Bogen F *

15 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

(* = Fenne Lily supporting)