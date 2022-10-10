Listen to Mach-Hommy & Tha God Fahim's Surprise New Album, Duck CZN: Tiger Style

Fans of Mach-Hommy, Tha God Fahim and hip-hop in general have a cure for today’s (Oct. 10) particular case of the Mondays: The duo have surprise-released a new album, Duck CZN: Tiger Style, crafted “to hack through the effects of seasonal depression,” with guest spots and production from Your Old Droog, Juju Gotti, Nicholas Craven and Sadhu Gold.

“Tiger Style is not an escape, but a relocation, a space where more can be done about the things that are,” Mach-Hommy explains in a statement. “Allow Tiger Style to help you fly south for the winter, as the season changes, so must your behavior and this album is your soundtrack.”

Tiger Style follows Mach-Hommy and Tha God Fahim’s previous entry in the Duck CZN series, Duck CZN: Chinese Algebra, which was first released in 2018, then re-released in October 2021. The frequent collaborators most recently teamed up on August’s Dollar Menu 4, also featuring contributions from Your Old Droog, JuJu Gotti and Sadhu Gold.

Listen to Duck CZN: Tiger Style standout “Turbo Tariff” and see the album’s details below. You can buy/stream it in full right here.

Duck CZN: Tiger Style Tracklist:

01. Bone Strait feat. Tha God Fahim (Prod Sadhu Gold)

02. Shakes Pears feat. Tha God Fahim (Prod Sadhu Gold)

03. Tiger Balm Ultra feat. Tha God Fahim & Juju Gotti (Prod Nicholas Craven)

04. Blue Hill @ Stone Barns feat. Tha God Fahim & Your Old Droog (Prod Tha God Fahim)

05. Chimay Bleues feat. Tha God Fahim (Prod Sadhu Gold & Wino Willy)

06. The Way You Do It (Skit)

07. Love Is Luh feat. Tha God Fahim (Prod Sadhu Gold)

08. Gossamer Wings feat. Tha God Fahim (Prod Nicholas Craven)

09. Wiz Marquee feat. Tha God Fahim (Prod Sadhu Gold)

10. Turbo Tariff feat. Tha God Fahim (Prod Nicholas Craven)

11. 30 Stone Grouper feat. Tha God Fahim & Juju Gotti (Prod Nicholas Craven)

Duck CZN: Tiger Style Art: