Madi Diaz Announces New Album, Hear: “Feel Something” Fatal Optimist is out October 10 via ANTI-.

Off the heels of 2024’s Grammy-nominated Weird Faith, Nashville singer-songwriter Madi Diaz is returning with Fatal Optimist, her seventh full-length release. Where Weird Faith leaned into interpersonal healing, Fatal Optimist was born out of pure isolation, with Diaz turning inward to find her version of inner peace. “Fatal Optimism is the innate hope for something magical,” Diaz shared in a press release. “It’s the weird faith that kicks in while knowing that there is just plain risk that comes with wanting someone or something. It’s when you have no control over the outcome, but still choose to experience every moment that happens, and put your whole heart in it.”

Lead single “Feel Something” is a stripped-down, gentle track with soft acoustics and pockets of fuzz. It builds from a timid opening into a deep emotional release, the acoustics more forceful and the electrics more distorted, Diaz declaring her path forward (“Fuck it, goddamnit I might feel something”). The black-and-white music video shows Diaz, guitar in hand, making her way through a sun-drenched home, an occasionally shaky handheld camera following her between rooms. “‘Feel Something’ is about the deep yearning and desire to connect,” Diaz says. “It’s the moment when you’re trying to call in the love that was lost. It’s the first single off the album because it has the sense of urgency and panic that I felt at that first moment I noticed I was alone in my relationship.”

Check out “Feel Something” and the Fatal Optimist album artwork and tracklist below.