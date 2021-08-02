Mamalarky Explore the Great Outdoors on Two New Songs, "Meadow" and "Moss"

Atlanta-based four-piece Mamalarky have shared their first new material of 2021, a pair of singles titled “Meadow” and “Moss,” both written outside. The tracks are accompanied by self-directed music videos and the band’s first tour dates in support of their self-titled 2020 debut album.
“Meadow” is a blindingly bright pop-rock track built on a springy groove and staccato synths, whereas “Moss” is more along the lines of tranquil psych-pop; the former is freewheeling and sunny, while the latter is shady and contemplative, each evoking its eponymous piece of nature via vivid, well-crafted indie rock. “Surreal to let these home recorded songs surface,” Mamalarky modestly tweeted Monday.
Vocalist/guitarist Livvy Bennett says of the songs in a statement:
Monotony is an illusion, or at least it’s a very tired way to look at things. Nature always has something new to offer when we slow down enough to absorb it—isolation made me appreciate and deepen this relationship significantly. I realized I’m never actually alone when I’m out under some trees. “Moss” offers more of a coming to terms that the surrounding landscape could be my anchor and company for the time whereas “Meadow” is a spark of excitement at finding a less traveled path on my daily route that opened out onto a beautiful stream with singing frogs. I wrote both these songs outdoors which I had never tried before. I still go to these spots often and they hold me up!
Mamalarky’s tour kicks off on Oct. 21 in Washington, D.C., bouncing around the East Coast—and including a Brooklyn showcase with the band’s Fire Talk labelmates PACKS and Wombo on Oct. 23—before concluding its first leg on Oct. 28 with a stop in the band’s Atlanta home base. They’ll pick back up in November for about a dozen North American shows alongside Chicago-based rockers Slow Pulp.
Watch the “Meadow” and “Moss” videos below, and find Mamalarky’s tour dates further down.
Mamalarky Tour Dates:
October
21 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
22 – Boston, MA @ Lilypad Innman
23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ PACKS & Wombo
24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Original 13
25 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
26 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
28 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
November
09 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*
10 – SLC, UT @ Kilby Court*
12 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza*
13 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore*
14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*
16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill*
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*
19 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar*
20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar*
22 – Austin, TX @ The Parish*
23 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins*
(* = w/ Slow Pulp)