Marian Hill Releases New Album why can't we just pretend?, Announces Tour

Marian Hill, the acclaimed electronic duo, is no stranger to Paste. After hinting at new material with several singles in 2021 (one of which we premiered the video for), they have finally returned with why can’t we just pretend?. The album arrives four years after Unusual.

why can’t we just pretend? explores more abrasive textures. Glitches jolt listeners awake, layered with oscillating clicks and manipulated voices that blur the line between artificiality and reality. Underneath it all, it is another chapter in Marian Hill’s ever-evolving exploration of pop music. Samantha Gongol’s velvety vocals and Jeremy Lloyd’s hip-hop-influenced production blend into the futuristic palette they use to paint sensual, intimate electronic R&B. Along with frequent collaborator Steve Davit, why can’t we just pretend also features appearances from Tennyson, Kemba and Baby Tate.

Alongside the album’s release, the duo has announced their first tour since 2018. The duo begin their journey in July in Seattle and make their way down through the West Coast and South before settling in the East Coast for performances in New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 15. You can find further details here.

Below, watch the visualizer for “SPINNIN” featuring Steve Davit and Kemba, and keep scrolling to revisit Marian Hill’s 2018 Paste Studio performance. Further down, check out complete tour dates and stream why can’t we just pretend? on your preferred streaming platform here.

Marian Hill Tour Dates

July

12 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

22 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

25 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

26 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

27 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

28 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

30 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

August

02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

06 – Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club