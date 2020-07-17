Matt Berninger Releases New Solo Single "Distant Axis"

Matt Berninger of The National is back with another solo single, “Distant Axis,” and an accompanying music video. This is the second song so far from his forthcoming album Serpentine Prison, out Oct. 2 via Book Records in conjunction with Concord Records.

“Distant Axis” is a sprawling, thoughtful folk song in typical Berninger fashion. It clocks in at around four-and-a-half minutes, like the title track that was released a few weeks ago. The album is sure to be a vulnerable journey.

Berninger says of the track:

I met Walter Martin fifteen years ago when The National opened for The Walkmen on a tour of shitty clubs in the American Southeast. On that tour I learned a lot about how to be in a band without ruining your life. I also learned a lot about Florida, Tennessee and Georgia. Walt and I have stayed friends and about three years ago we started passing ideas back and forth. “Distant Axis” started from a sketch Walt sent me named ‘Savannah.’ I think it’s about falling out of touch with someone or something you once thought would be there forever.

Watch the video for “Distant Axis” below.