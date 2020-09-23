Matt Berninger Shares Video for New Single "One More Second"

The National’s Matt Berninger dropped the video for his new song “One More Second.” It’s a single from his forthcoming album Serpentine Prison, out on Oct. 16. The video was directed by Chris Sgroi, and its release coincides with a livestream “cocktail hour” Berninger hosted on YouTube, discussing the filming process with guests Sgroi and Tom Berninger.

“I wrote ‘One More Second’ with Matt Sheehy (Lost Lander, EL VY) with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You,’ or sort of the other side of that conversation,” Matt Berninger said. “I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car.”

“One More Second” follows previous singles from Serpentine Prison, including the title track and “Distant Axis.”

Watch the video for “One More Second” below, and preorder the album here.