Matt Berninger Shares New Single "One More Second" From Serpentine Prison

Matt Berninger of The National has shared a new track “One More Second” from his upcoming debut solo record Serpentine Prison, out on Oct. 16 via Book’s Records. The single follows the release of the album’s title track and “Distant Axis.”

“I wrote ‘One More Second’ with Matt Sheehy with the intention for it to be a kind of answer to Dolly Parton’s ‘I Will Always Love You,’ or sort of the other side of that conversation,” Berninger says. “I just wanted to write one of those classic, simple, desperate love songs that sound great in your car.”

The album, produced by Booker T. Jones, features contributions from Matt Barrick, Andrew Bird, Mike Brewer, Hayden Desser, Scott Devendorf, Gail Ann Dorsey and more.

Watch the lyric video for “One More Second” below and pre-order Serpentine Prison here. Further down, revisit The National’s 2007 Daytrotter session.



