Exclusive: Matthew Sweet Shares New Single "Give a Little"

Matthew Sweet has shared a new single, “Give a Little,” premiering exclusively via Paste below. Following “At a Loss,” this is the second preview of Sweet’s forthcoming album, Catspaw, out on Jan. 15, 2021 via Omnivore Recordings.

Sweet says of the new song:

“Give a Little” is one of the most positive songs on my new album Catspaw. It has a lot of elements I like both lyrically and musically. I think this one came to me all at once—music and words together. I really like the start and stop riffs that underpin the chorus; they give it quite a kick. When the verse says “say you’ve seen it all / why can’t you see it’s all new?” it sets up the optimism and promise of the chorus lyrics nicely: “Give a little love / and I’ll give a little bit of love back to you / Have a little hope / And I’ll rub a little hope back on you” I am always looking for that kind of hope in myself, but I think this song was also meant for a dear friend of mine who was struggling with a serious depression. They don’t know it was for them. Really, it’s for anyone it might help. If you can find a way to put some love out in the world, it might just bring its own reward. We can help each other get through a lot this way.

Sweet released his 13th studio album Tomorrow’s Daughter in 2018, which succeeded 2017’s Tomorrow Forever.

Listen to “Give a Little” below, and revisit Sweet’s 2019 Paste studio session further down.