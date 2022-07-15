Maxo Kream and Benny the Butcher Team Up On "FOOTBALL HEADS"

It’s the meeting of the coasts! It’s approaching a year since the release of Maxo Kream’s incredible WEIGHT OF THE WORLD and he’s not slowing down. Today (July 15), he arrives with a new single “FOOTBALL HEADS” featuring one of New York’s finest, Benny the Butcher, who recently released the fourth installment of his Tana Talk series.

Kream’s monotone, calculated flow sets the stage over uneven, muffled synths and percussion alongside Benny, whose New York scrappiness shines. The two exchange tales of selling drugs and confronting snitches, bringing together their respective regions’ distinct sounds into an exciting track from two of the biggest names in rap right now.

The song will be included in the deluxe version of WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, which is out July 27 via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records.

Below, listen to “FOOTBALL HEADS” and revisit Paste’s profile of Maxo Kream here.