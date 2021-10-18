Listen to Maxo Kream's New Album, Weight of the World

Its release date was a moving target for a minute there, but Maxo Kream’s much-anticipated album Weight of the World has officially arrived. Released today (Oct. 18) via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records, the 16-track LP pays tribute to the rising Houston rapper’s late brother, Mmadu Biosah. “I put my all into this album and then sum. RIP To my brother,” Maxo tweeted Monday.

Weight of the World features guest spots from Tyler, The Creator (“Big Persona”), A$AP Rocky (“Streets Alone”), Freddie Gibbs (“What I Look Like”), Monaleo (“Cee Cee”) and Don Toliver (closer “Believe”). Maxo’s Brandon Banks follow-up was preceded by three singles, “Local Joker,” “Big Persona” and “Greener Knots”—we praised “Big Persona” among the best songs of September.

Revisit those tracks below, and stream Weight of the World in full right here.