Maxo Kream Teams Up With Anderson .Paak for "THE VISION"

Last night, fans were surprised with yet another Maxo Kream song, less than a week after his collaboration with Benny the Butcher dropped. The Houston rapper is clearly excited for the deluxe edition release of his 2021 album Weight of the World, and he finally shares “The Vision,” his collaboration with Anderson .Paak.

.Paak’s raspy croon over slowed, moody drums contrasts gorgeously with Kream’s dazed flow. Kream shines on the subdued production that lets his lyricism shine as he reflects on Texas pride, women and designer clothes. Between .Paak’s incredible year as one-half of the incredibly funky duo Silk Sonic alongside Bruno Mars and Kream’s meteoric rise as one of the most exciting rappers of the past decade, the two are a match made in musical heaven. “The Vision,” is short, sweet and melodic, outlining life’s simplest pleasures.

Below, check out the visualizer for “The Vision” and revisit Paste’s profile of Maxo Kream here. The deluxe version of WEIGHT OF THE WORLD arrives July 27 via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records.