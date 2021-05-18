Mdou Moctar Share New Song “Taliat,” Announce Fall Tour

Tuareg songwriter and guitarist Mdou Moctar and his band have shared new single “Taliat” from their forthcoming album Afrique Victime, due out May 21 on Matador Records.
Featuring a kaleidoscopic array of guitars mixed with the groovy bass and expressive vocals the project has been known for, the track finds Moctar pleading in his native Tamasheq to “never experience unrequited love and the pain of a broken heart.”
“Taliat” follows previous Afrique Victime singles “Chismitine” and “Tala Tannam,” as well as the album’s title track. Previously, we listed Afrique Victime as one of our most-anticipated albums of May.
Mdou Moctar has also announced a series of U.S. tour dates, kicking off Sept. 3 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, and closing out Oct. 2 in Los Angeles. Below, check out the video for “Taliat,” as well as the full list of tour dates.
Mdou Moctar Tour Dates:
September
03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
05 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
October
01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party
02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room