Mdou Moctar Share New Song “Taliat,” Announce Fall Tour

Tuareg songwriter and guitarist Mdou Moctar and his band have shared new single “Taliat” from their forthcoming album Afrique Victime, due out May 21 on Matador Records.

Featuring a kaleidoscopic array of guitars mixed with the groovy bass and expressive vocals the project has been known for, the track finds Moctar pleading in his native Tamasheq to “never experience unrequited love and the pain of a broken heart.”

“Taliat” follows previous Afrique Victime singles “Chismitine” and “Tala Tannam,” as well as the album’s title track. Previously, we listed Afrique Victime as one of our most-anticipated albums of May.

Mdou Moctar has also announced a series of U.S. tour dates, kicking off Sept. 3 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, and closing out Oct. 2 in Los Angeles. Below, check out the video for “Taliat,” as well as the full list of tour dates.

Mdou Moctar Tour Dates:

September

03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

05 – Durham, NC ­@ Motorco Music Hall

07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10 ­- Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline

October

01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room