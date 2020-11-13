Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album Good News

Megan Thee Stallion brought a little more positive energy to the internet on Thursday when she announced her debut album, Good News.

Good News drops Nov. 20 and continues Megan’s recent career roll, between penning an op-ed in the New York Times and an upcoming performance at the American Music Awards.

The artist broke the news in an Instagram post, writing, “Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet ! Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News is currently available to pre-save on all platforms here. See her post announcing the album below.