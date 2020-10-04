Watch Megan Thee Stallion Call Out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on SNL

Forget Jim Carrey, Maya Rudolph, and the terrible debate sketch: the most notable thing about Saturday Night Live’s season premiere tonight was Megan Thee Stallion’s first performance. She did her number one single “Savage,” and although Beyoncé wasn’t on hand to perform her part of the remix, Megan still went out of her way to make this version of her smash single memorable. The breakdown in “Savage” included a sample of Tamika Mallory’s harsh criticism of Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron, where the activist said the AG was “no different than a sell-out negro” after he failed to bring charges against the cops who murdered Breonna Taylor. SNL is not a place you expect to see legitimate political criticism, and indeed, Megan Thee Stallion’s defiant singling out of Cameron struck a nerve precisely because it was unexpectedly delivered in such an anodyne environment.

Uh, also, the song’s a true banger, and Megan and Co. fuckin’ slayed it in Studio 8-whatever.

Here’s the full performance, and below that find Mallory’s electrifying speech from late September.