Watch Megan Thee Stallion's New Video for "Body"

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new video for “Body,” taken from her debut album Good News, which arrived today (Nov. 20). The video for “Body” features a range of guest appearances alongside Megan on the runway, including Taraji P Henson, Blac Chyna, Asian Doll, Jordyn Woods and more.

Ahead of her album release, Megan Thee Stallion was named GQ’s Rapper of the Year. She is also set to perform a song from Good News at the American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 22).

Watch the video for “Body” below.