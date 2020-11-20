Watch Megan Thee Stallion's New Video for "Body"

By Lexi Lane  |  November 20, 2020  |  1:48pm
Image courtesy of the artist Music News Megan Thee Stallion
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Watch Megan Thee Stallion's New Video for "Body"

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new video for “Body,” taken from her debut album Good News, which arrived today (Nov. 20). The video for “Body” features a range of guest appearances alongside Megan on the runway, including Taraji P Henson, Blac Chyna, Asian Doll, Jordyn Woods and more.

Ahead of her album release, Megan Thee Stallion was named GQ’s Rapper of the Year. She is also set to perform a song from Good News at the American Music Awards on Sunday (Nov. 22).

Watch the video for “Body” below.

Tags
Also from Megan Thee Stallion
Also in Music